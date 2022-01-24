MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Nearly 500 pounds of drugs were collected during the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Dropoff Day.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held a Drug Dropoff Day for drug collection this past weekend. The Sheriff’s Office reported that 495 pounds of drugs were collected at the site.

The Sheriff’s Office also reminded people that drugs can be dropped off year-round.

Items that can be placed in the Drug Drop Box include:

Non-narcotics

Narcotics

Over the counter

Herbals

Veterinary medications

Items that cannot be placed in the Drug Drop Box include:

Needles or sharps

Biohazard materials

Illegal drugs

For more information, visit mcohiosheriff.org.