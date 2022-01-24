MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Nearly 500 pounds of drugs were collected during the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Dropoff Day.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held a Drug Dropoff Day for drug collection this past weekend. The Sheriff’s Office reported that 495 pounds of drugs were collected at the site.
The Sheriff’s Office also reminded people that drugs can be dropped off year-round.
Items that can be placed in the Drug Drop Box include:
- Non-narcotics
- Narcotics
- Over the counter
- Herbals
- Veterinary medications
Items that cannot be placed in the Drug Drop Box include:
- Needles or sharps
- Biohazard materials
- Illegal drugs
For more information, visit mcohiosheriff.org.