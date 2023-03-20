MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A person was sent to the hospital after a reported shooting at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

According to Christine Bevins with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the fairgrounds on Saturday, March 18 shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Bevins reported deputies were responding to a report of a shooting where several suspects attempted to rob an individual inside their vehicle.

One person was shot and sent to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries, said Bevins.

This incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.