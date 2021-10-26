MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami County Public health received over $40,000 from the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Traffic Safety Office for 2022.

According to a release by MCPH, the office received $42,000 in federal traffic safety grant funding to continue educating the county on safe driving practices through participation in local festivals, school presentations and other programming.

“These funds are critical in ensuring that we are doing everything we possibly can to keep our local community safe,” said Dennis Propes, Miami County Public Health, Health Commissioner. “Based on crash data, speed, impaired driving, distracted driving, and restraint use is a priority for Miami County and we are committed to working with our partners at the state level to address these safety issues.”

MCPH said that there have been 15 vehicle fatalities since the beginning of 2021, and that data shows there have been eight more fatal crashes than in 2020. MCPH hopes to reduce these numbers by increasing seat belt usage, encouraging safety awareness, and reviewing fatal crash data.