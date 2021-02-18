MCPH: Friday’s clinic at Edison State canceled due to delayed vaccine shipment

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Miami County Public Health

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami County Public Health (MCPH) announced Thursday that the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Edison State Community College is canceled for Friday, Feb. 19.

Public health officials said that the severe winter weather has delayed the county’s shipment of vaccine to the clinic, forcing them to cancel and reschedule appointments. The clinic has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25.

The delayed shipment doesn’t affect people scheduled for a second dose of vaccine Friday.

Employees of MCPH will be contacting people with canceled appointments to notify them of the change. Public health officials ask that those with appointments Friday no contact them to reschedule, they will contact you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS