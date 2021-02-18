MCPH: Friday’s clinic at Edison State canceled due to delayed vaccine shipment

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami County Public Health (MCPH) announced Thursday that the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Edison State Community College is canceled for Friday, Feb. 19.

Public health officials said that the severe winter weather has delayed the county’s shipment of vaccine to the clinic, forcing them to cancel and reschedule appointments. The clinic has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25.

The delayed shipment doesn’t affect people scheduled for a second dose of vaccine Friday.

Employees of MCPH will be contacting people with canceled appointments to notify them of the change. Public health officials ask that those with appointments Friday no contact them to reschedule, they will contact you.