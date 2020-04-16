MCJFS offers free internet access in parking lot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Job and Family Services is now making it easier for people without internet access to apply for benefits online.

Beginning Thursday, people can now access secure public Wi-Fi while parked in the Montgomery County Job Center parking lot, allowing them to apply for unemployment benefits and other public assistance programs.

The offer comes before further reductions in service that will begin Monday, April 20. Starting Monday, public access for Job and Family Services will be further reduced at the Job Center. Only drop off services and forms pick up will continue at the green Child Support entrance, due to current COVID-19 public safety concerns.

“We know many people are struggling right now, and we’re doing everything we can to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge. “At the same time, we need to help our citizens access the resources they need, like unemployment benefits, food assistance, Medicaid and cash assistance. We’ve installed this free, outdoor internet access to do just that at our Job Center.”

“This pandemic has forced many of our citizens out of work,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman. “This outdoor internet access will give access to the people who need it most. We want to do everything we can to help our citizens in this time.”

The public may access the green door vestibule only located on the back of the Job Center between 8 am and 4 pm weekdays to use a payment drop box, a document drop box, and pick up some commonly used forms. There is also an outside document drop box in front of the blue entrance.

Wi-Fi access has been added in the north parking lot of The Job Center at 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. Anyone who needs internet access can use their phone, laptop, or tablet to access the internet in a designated parking area outside the red, orange and blue doors. MCJFS said filters will prevent access to unapproved websites, such as streaming services or adult content. Access will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

JFS said all you need to do is select the JFS Public Wi-Fi option in Wi-Fi settings. There is no password for this secure network. Access extends out about 10 parking spaces in each row in front of the red, orange or blue doors. You must still observe handicapped and restricted parking rules.