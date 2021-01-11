DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students at the Montgomery County Educational Service Center are returning to in-person learning Monday, Jan. 11.
Students began their holiday break on November 19. MCESC Superintendent Shannon Cox said in a press release last year that the break would be used to make calendar adjustments.
“The Thanksgiving break, followed closely by the Winter Holidays and New Year break provides us with the opportunity to revise the calendar to capitalize on the continuity of learning this spring.” said Cox.
The MCESC Learning Center said it will extend learning into June.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- MCESC students return from break Monday, resume onsite classes
- YWCA’s invites Miami Valley to 21-day racial equality and social justice challenge after violence in D.C.
- ‘Sex and the City’ reboot confirmed at HBO Max
- Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared
- Parler squeezed as Trump seeks new online megaphone