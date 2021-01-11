MCESC students return from break Monday, resume onsite classes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students at the Montgomery County Educational Service Center are returning to in-person learning Monday, Jan. 11.

Students began their holiday break on November 19. MCESC Superintendent Shannon Cox said in a press release last year that the break would be used to make calendar adjustments.

“The Thanksgiving break, followed closely by the Winter Holidays and New Year break provides us with the opportunity to revise the calendar to capitalize on the continuity of learning this spring.” said Cox.

The MCESC Learning Center said it will extend learning into June.

