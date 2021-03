DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – McDonald’s restaurants across Ohio are planning to hire 3,016 new employees in the month of April.

Dayton-area restaurants seek to add 580 new employees immediately, according to a release.

This is part of a collaborative effort between McDonald’s restaurants in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Eastern Tennessee and Western Pennsylvania to hire nearly 10,000 workers locally.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.