Robbery suspect in custody after stealing cash drawer from McDonald’s

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect is in custody after robbing a Dayton McDonald’s restaurant Friday afternoon.
Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS that a suspect entered the restaurant located at 1219 North Gettysburg Avenue around 1:50 pm.
The thief stole a cash draw before fleeing on foot down Hoover Avenue toward the highway.
Police say the person was caught and taken into custody a short time later.
