McDonald’s restaurants in Dayton looking to hire over 200 people

DAYTON, Ohio – McDonald’s restaurants across Dayton said Wednesday that they are looking to hire more than 200 new restaurant employees before the end of 2020.

Both part-time and full-time positions are available. The fast-food chain said in a press release that employees are eligible to participate in McDonald’s education and career advising program, Archways to Opportunity.

“As local business owners, we know these are trying times for our community. That’s why we are excited to expand our McFamily this holiday season,” said Stacy Vorhees, local McDonald’s owner. “And beyond that, we’re proud to offer much more than just a job, but an opportunity to build a successful future.”

McDonald’s said they have implemented new safety procedures in the restaurants. These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing stickers, protective barriers, and masks and gloves for employees.

For more information or to apply to a restaurant, visit www.McHire.com.