DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Congressman Mike Turner and other officials visited Dayton to attend a security briefing at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center on Wednesday.

The officials in Dayton were briefed on security measures concerning China and Russia, which will be used to inform the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

During their visit, the officials toured Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Speaker McCarthy expressed his approval of what he saw at the base.

“I will tell ya, every time I leave Wright-Patterson, I feel better about where America stands today, but more importantly, that America’s prepared for the future.”

Speaker McCarthy urged continued investments into Wright-Patterson saying the cutting edge defense projects at the facility are essential for the future of the country.