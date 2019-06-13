Mayor working to help tornado victims stay in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald is asking area landlords to report available units to city officials in the hopes that people displaced by the tornadoes will be able to stay in Trotwood.

Thaddeus McCants and his family were able to salvage some of their things after the tornadoes hit on Memorial Day, but they were forced to leave their apartment at Woodland Hills, and have been staying with their pastor and a friend.

Now, they’re considering moving into the Kensington Square Apartments in order to stay in Trotwood.

“Hopefully this will be it, because it is by my son’s school. Hopefully this is it,” he says.

Management with Kensington Square tells 2 NEWS deposits are being waived for those displaced by the tornadoes.

Mayor McDonald says she wants displaced residents to know there is housing available at the market rate in Trotwood.

“Trotwood has worked so hard at building a family,” she says. “We’ve done this over a period of time, and everybody feels like there’s a place for them in the city of Trotwood.”

Apartment complexes in the city remain busy as workers get units ready for those starting a new chapter.

“I’m hoping to see a better outcome for our community. A better unity, which has already been established, but also to continue to move forward and to grow,” said McCants.

The Mayor says officials are still working to assess how much money in tax revenue the tornadoes have already cost the city.

If you own or work for a housing complex in Trotwood with available units, you are asked to give the city a call at 937-854-7224 or email Stephanie Kellum at skellum@trotwood.org.