DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will not be running for re-election in 2022.
WDTN confirmed the news with Dayton’s Office of Communications and Public Affairs. Whaley was first elected as mayor in 2013.
There’s been no word on what she plans to do next.
2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Mayor Nan Whaley will not run for re-election
- Dr. Dre says he’s ‘doing great’, will be home soon after suffering brain aneurysm
- Leaving home considered ‘high-risk’ in Los Angeles
- Bianca Smith becomes first Black female coach in professional baseball
- Lung damage from coronavirus can be long lasting, health professionals warn