Mayor Nan Whaley will not run for re-election

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will not be running for re-election in 2022.

WDTN confirmed the news with Dayton’s Office of Communications and Public Affairs. Whaley was first elected as mayor in 2013.

There’s been no word on what she plans to do next.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS