Mayor Whaley urges people to stay away from hate rally at Courthouse Square

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley continues to urge people to stay away from downtown during a planned rally Saturday by a group with ties to the KKK.

The “Honorable Sacred Knights” from Indiana will hold a rally at Courthouse Square on Saturday from 1-3 p.m.

Dayton Police have developed an extensive security plan, in order to prevent violence during the rally.

The City of Dayton has worked with law enforcement on that plan. City officials are also working with the Dayton unit of the NAACP on an alternate event Saturday.

Mayor Whaley gave an update the city’s plans following Wednesday’s City Commission meeting. She is urging people to go to that alternate event at McIntosh Park from 1-3 p.m.

More than 40 national organizations are taking part in the celebration at McIntosh Park, and Whaley says officials are expecting a large crowd at the event.

A post on the City of Dayton website describes the McIntosh Park event as a family-friendly, block-party style celebration with speakers, music and spoken word. Those attending are asked to bring a chair and their own refreshments.

2 NEWS asked Whaley about concerns that groups with a history of violence from outside Dayton and the Miami Valley could be in town during Saturday’s HSK rally. She says the presence of so many national organizations at the McIntosh Park event will hopefully reduce the risk of any incidents in the city.

Mayor Whaley did not give an estimate of the cost the city will face because of Saturday’s events. She did concede the planning has been frustrating, adding that the process has been expensive.

Dayton Police declined to comment on the amount of law enforcement that will be in the city.

