Mayor Whaley to host discussion with moms on masks in schools

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will host a virtual roundtable with moms across Ohio to discuss school mask mandates Monday.

According to a release, moms will share personal stories about how their families have been affected by the lack of mask mandates in school. The roundtable will include moms from Lebanon, Lexington, Maineville and South Lebanon school districts.

In August, the City of Dayton made masks mandatory again after a recent COVID outbreak among staff members. All city staff employees plus people who enter city buildings are required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

“To get to the other side of COVID-19, we’re going to have to do a little more mask wearing than we anticipated doing,” said Whaley said in August.

The discussion will start at 1 p.m. WDTN will stream it live in this starts.