Mayor Whaley talks goals in DC at national mayors conference

Local News

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) — Often separated by red and blue, mayors from nearly 300 cities set aside party differences to come together to discuss common issues at the annual U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says this is one of the busiest conferences she’s been a part of and says addressing gun violence is at the top of her list.

“Every day we see a mass shooting in somebody’s city. This morning is no different. The Seattle mayor was here yesterday. She had to fly back from the shooting that happened in her community. Unfortunately that happens too regularly for our cities,” states Whaley, saying the problem of gun violence isn’t unique to any one town.

Affordable housing, infrastructure needs, and the upcoming census are just some of the other issues on the table for discussion at the conference. Mayor Whaley is tackling some of the problems Dayton faced in 2019.

“Considering what year last year Dayton had, when you talk about the effects of climate change and extreme tornadoes coming through our city, the rise of white supremacy, and clearly the mass shooting in the Oregon District, these are all just national issues that have just been completely ignored in the city for the past few years, and we want action,” says Whaley.

She says the goal is to work with leaders to move cities forward and make communities stronger.

“We’re a gritty resilient city that doesn’t count on anybody else,” states Whaley.

The national conference wraps up Friday.

