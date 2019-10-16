Mayor Whaley supports background check gun legislation in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and the group Moms Demand Action were both in Columbus Wednesday to support the petition effort for universal background checks in Ohio.

Ohioans for gun safety need to gather more than 130 thousand petition signatures from half of the 88 counties in Ohio by the end of the year if they want to force lawmakers to take up the issue.​

Whaley says, 9 out of 10 Ohioans want universal background checks, and these kinds of statutes are vital.

“With this Republican legislature, that is the only time we ever see any action, is when people actually do make movement like on redistricting, like on criminal justice reform, so it is the only time that we actually see them really listen to the public, is through the initiated statute,” she said.

If the petition drive is successful and lawmakers do not pass sufficient legislation, more petitions can be gathered to put it on the general election ballot next November.

