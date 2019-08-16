Breaking News
Officials identify woman fatally stabbed in Logan County

Mayor Whaley sends Esther Price chocolates to El Paso

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mayor Nan Whaley sent boxes of Esther Price chocolate to El Paso’s Mayor last week during the company’s “Dayton Strong” promotion.

For one day, all proceeds were donated to the Oregon District Tragedy Fund. Mayor Whaley says she sent the candies as a way to show support and solidarity.

“Our hearts ache for the 22 people lost, and for their whole grieving community. Dayton stands with you,” she tweeted Friday.

