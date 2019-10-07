Mayor Whaley recognized for contribution to Ohio gun control bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine was joined in Columbus by several Ohio mayors and other lawmakers Monday to unveil the latest details of his gun-control legislative proposals.

The governor says he’s been working since August to come up with a plan for gun control that he believes is constitutional, can pass the Ohio General Assembly, and will make a significant impact on the safety those living in the state.

What he came up with after speaking with gun rights groups, lawmakers and more, is the STRONG Ohio Bill.

STRONG stands for:

Safety protection orders

Thorough background checks

Rigorous due process

Ongoing help to those in crisis

New state background checks

Greater penalties for gun crimes.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley was thanked by the Governor for her assistance in drafting the bill.

Two months after the Oregon District mass shooting, Mayor Whaley says she and the governor are working to do something to end gun violence.

“I know this bill does not go far enough to end gun violence but this is an important start,” said Mayor Whaley.

“Gun violence is not just a problem of mass shootings, gun violence happens all too often every day in Ohio,” said Governor DeWine.

For a detailed summary the STRONG Ohio bill, click here.

For the full text of the STRONG Ohio bill, click here.

