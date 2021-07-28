Mayor Whaley presents DPD Chief Richard Biehl with key to city

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl received the key to the city Wednesday.

Biehl, who is set to retire after leading the department for over 13 years, received the key from Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, according to a Twitter post from Whaley.

“Today, I was honored to present a key to the City of Dayton to retiring Police Chief Richard Biehl. Chief Biehl helped lead Dayton through some of our darkest days with thoughtfulness and compassion,” said Whaley.

Dayton Police hosted a community wide event honoring Chief Richard Biehl on Tuesday, who has had the third longest tenure of any Dayton police chief.