Mayor Whaley plans ‘Porch Tour’ in Dayton neighborhoods

Nan Whaley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley has scheduled “Porch Tour” neighborhood events to discuss opportunities and issues throughout the city.

  • Fairlane/Pineview Neighborhoods — Tuesday, July 27, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Judge Arthur Fisher Park, 5661 Dayton-Liberty Rd.
  • Hillview/Sandalwood Neighborhoods — Tuesday, Aug. 10, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
    • North Riverdale Lutheran Church, 45 Kurtz Ave. 
  • Patterson Park/Shroyer Park Neighborhoods — Tuesday, Sept. 28, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Southeast corner of Shadowlawn/Broadview
  • Burkhardt-Springfield Neighborhood — Tuesday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Stepping Stones, 215 Burkhardt Ave. 

Whaley said in a release that meeting participants can discuss City services, neighborhood strengths and challenges, and connecting neighborhoods to resources, among other matters.

