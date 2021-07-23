Mayor Whaley plans ‘Porch Tour’ in Dayton neighborhoods

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley has scheduled “Porch Tour” neighborhood events to discuss opportunities and issues throughout the city.
- Fairlane/Pineview Neighborhoods — Tuesday, July 27, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Judge Arthur Fisher Park, 5661 Dayton-Liberty Rd.
- Hillview/Sandalwood Neighborhoods — Tuesday, Aug. 10, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- North Riverdale Lutheran Church, 45 Kurtz Ave.
- Patterson Park/Shroyer Park Neighborhoods — Tuesday, Sept. 28, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Southeast corner of Shadowlawn/Broadview
- Burkhardt-Springfield Neighborhood — Tuesday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Stepping Stones, 215 Burkhardt Ave.
Whaley said in a release that meeting participants can discuss City services, neighborhood strengths and challenges, and connecting neighborhoods to resources, among other matters.
For more information, click here.