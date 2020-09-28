Mayor Whaley, Ohio leaders respond to Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination

(WDTN) Monday at 10 a.m. ProgressOhio will host a news conference via Zoom responding to President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and Sen. Portman’s support for her. 

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is among the speakers who will explain their assertion that Amy Coney Barrett, if confirmed, will be the deciding vote to overturn the Affordable Care Act, to which the high court is hearing a new challenge on November 10. The group said that would strip away protections from the five million Ohioans with a preexisting condition, eliminate insurance for almost one million Ohioans, and raise healthcare costs for virtually every American.

ProgressOhio will also release a letter signed by elected officials across Ohio expressing outrage that after months of inaction on providing federal relief during the pandemic, Sen. Portman and his colleagues are dropping everything and moving heaven and earth for this Supreme Court power grab instead of letting the people decide.

Participants include:

  • Cleveland State Rep. Janine Boyd, Ranking Member, Ohio House Health Committee
  • Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley
  • Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, who is suing the Trump Administration over the Affordable Care Act
  • Chris Kang, Chief Counsel, Demand Justice
  • Dr. Catherin Romanos, Physicians Action Network
  • A North Royalton parent whose child receives care at the Cleveland Clinic and will be devastated by the loss of the Affordable Care Act

