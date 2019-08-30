Mayor Whaley hosts luncheon in support of UNCF

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday, Mayor Nan Whaley hosted the 2019 Dayton Mayor’s Luncheon in support of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF).

The fund provides resources for historically black colleges like Howard University in Washington D.C. and Central State University in Ohio.

Dayton City Commissioner Jeffrey Mims Jr. attended the event, saying he’s grateful the city is showing support of the UNCF.

“We have so many young men and women of color who have been made to feel so at home when they go to an HBCU, in terms of the quality of education and things that have been made available for them in terms of support,” he said.

2 NEWS Reporter Aliah Williamson served as the mistress of ceremonies at the luncheon.

