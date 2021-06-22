Mayor Whaley hosts Dr. Fauci at ‘Mayors Challenge’ conference

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mayors across the country launched their own competition called the “Mayors Challenge” in early June to help increase vaccination rates in cities across America by July 4.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley hosted Tuesday’s Mayor Challenge Conference. She was joined by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who says he’s pleased with the progress mayors across America have made in vaccination rates, especially here in Ohio.

“Mayor Whaley made the point about the situation, if you don’t get vaccinated you are really at risk,” said Dr. Fauci.

Mayor Whaley says the city is paving the way encouraging residents to get vaccinated. She says the city is currently targeting low uptick neighborhoods with incentives to get vaccinated and using mobile vaccine units at the Oregon District’s Out on Fifth weekends to encourage younger residents to get vaccinated.

“We know the science is clear, in places where vaccination rates are low, we are seeing a rise in cases and hospitalizations,” said Whaley.

Dr. Fauci says President Joe Biden’s goal of reaching 70 percent of adult Americans vaccinated by 4th of July realistically won’t happen. Even in Ohio, less than half of the state has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“That is an aspirational goal, it’s not the endgame or the goal line,” said Dr. Fauci. “The goal line is well beyond that. After we get into the summer, we want to crush this outbreak.”

Right now the Coronavirus Dashboard shows 45 percent of Montgomery County residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.