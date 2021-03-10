Mayor Whaley explains what the American Rescue Plan means for Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Wednesday afternoon, and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said she’s eager to get federal financial support to benefit the city.

According to the mayor, last year the city cut around $10 million to their budget ,and again this year, due to pandemic strains.

“Families who have been quietly living on their fingertips to get through this pandemic is the priority of this legislation,” said Whaley.

Whaley predicts the stimulus package’s rental assistance and child care tax credit components may be the most influential for Dayton families.

“The child care credit, so for every child under the age of six, their families will get $300 a month, which will move half of our communities out of poverty,” said Mayor Whaley.

Whaley says the funding from the relief bill will help in other ways as well. That includes covering tax revenue lost as people work from home during the pandemic.

“If you work in Dayton two-days a week but you work in Jefferson Township three-days a week, well that will mean less money coming to Dayton in the long term,” said Whaley. “We’re trying to figure that out and model it because that will be a significant change to our community moving forward and communities across the state.”

Whaley expects the state’s tax system to reflect the work-from home changes in the future. According to the mayor, nearly 75 percent of the city’s funding is generated from income taxes.

“The way the tax system is, it’s going to be so changed because the way we are funded, people are taxed where they work and we know people are going to be working from home more regularly even when we come out of the pandemic,” said Whaley.

Whaley believes the most influential thing the community can do right now is to continue to wear masks, get vaccinated and abide by safety guidelines, all in hopes of helping Dayton bounce back from the pandemic.