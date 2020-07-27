Mayor Whaley considering restrictions for bars to help prevent spread of COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mayor of Columbus is proposing restricted hours for bars and restaurants in the city. Meanwhile, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says she is considering a similar order.

No definitive plans or details have been announced but Mayor Whaley has spoken with Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther about his proposal and says she is concerned about a recent uptick in virus cases in Dayton.

She says contact tracing has shown the highest spread of coronavirus in public places is in areas like bars. It also has shown that mass gathering like weddings can lead to a spread of the virus.

Mayor Whaley believes an earlier closure of bars may be necessary to prevent a shutdown of the entire economy and allow kids to get back to school.

Other options, like capacity limits at these types of businesses, are also on the table.

“We know from contact tracing that people are getting it in a couple of ways. They’re getting it from bars, not restaurants. Restaurants that you can eat outside and keep space work. But late night bars, people that end up drinking, it’s really hard to maintain space. Also, I think looking at a capacity of like 50 percent would be helpful to give space in these indoor places that doesn’t exist right now,” she said.

She tells 2 NEWS no other closures are being considered at the moment.