Mayor Whaley, city officials to hold press conference at 3:30 p.m.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley announced a curfew will be imposed in the downtown area Saturday night. (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, members of the City Commission and Dayton Police are holding a press conference regarding Sunday nights curfew at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday afternoons peaceful protest of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody turned to violence in the evening.

Whaley said as protestors disbursed Saturday evening, “we had some folks that wanted, I think less about the issue that we’re talking about and more of just wanting to cause some trouble and we expect that to happen tonight as well.”

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said at least 15 people were arrested and expects that number to grow once processing is complete. He said two of the arrests were for felonies and a third of those weren’t from the city.

Several members of law enforcement were injured, including a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy who was transported for treatment after his ankle was hurt.

Damages to property can be seen throughout downtown Dayton. Officials have not released its cost assessment at this time.