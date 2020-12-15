Mayor Whaley, Chief Biehl to urge lawmakers to vote against ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill Tuesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Nan Whaley

Nan Whaley (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and other local leaders will call on Gov. DeWine Tuesday to veto the state’s “Stand Your Ground” bill if it is passed.

Mayor Whaley, Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl and other organization leaders will host a news conference at 12:30 p.m. to urge lawmakers to vote against the bill.

The Ohio Senate Committee advanced Senate Bill 383 last week. The bill expected to receive a vote in the full Senate this week.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS