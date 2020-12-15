Mayor Whaley, Chief Biehl to urge lawmakers to vote against ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and other local leaders will call on Gov. DeWine Tuesday to veto the state’s “Stand Your Ground” bill if it is passed.

Mayor Whaley, Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl and other organization leaders will host a news conference at 12:30 p.m. to urge lawmakers to vote against the bill.

The Ohio Senate Committee advanced Senate Bill 383 last week. The bill expected to receive a vote in the full Senate this week.