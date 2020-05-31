Mayor Whaley announces curfew for downtown

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Whaley announced a curfew will be imposed in downtown Dayton from 9 pm until 6 am Sunday.

The announcement was made in a news conference held late Saturday.

Whaley said as protesters disbursed Saturday, “we had some folks that wanted, I think less about the issue that we’re talking about and more of just wanting to cause some trouble and we expect that to happen tonight as well.” Whaley continued, “The City Commission and the City Manager have agreed that we will institute a curfew tonight for downtown and the Oregon District from 9 pm to 6 am.”

The boundaries of the curfew are from Keowee Street in the east, the river to the north and west of the downtown area and Sixth Street to the south.

Whaley said she was pleased by the vast majority of people in Dayton who came to be heard and only a “couple of folks that aren’t really about the protests and really are about more, just destroying property.” Whaleys said the City has to protect public safety and that is why the decision to institute the curfew was made.

Whaley stressed the protesters were not the problem but a few other people who she said were not there to protest but to cause problems.

The Mayor said anyone caught violating the curfew will be arrested. A handful of people were arrested Saturday but Whaley did not have any detail on those incidents.

