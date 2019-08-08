WATCH: Mayor, Governor talk after having lunch in Oregon District

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine spoke to the media after having lunch at Lily’s Bistro in the Oregon District, along with Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine.

The governor and mayor talked on a variety of issues, including how to support the victims of the Oregon District mass shooting, the proposed legislation that Gov. Mike DeWine outlined on Tuesday, and the new pediatric mental health summit in Dayton in September.

