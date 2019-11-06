Mayor stresses community support after Dayton detective’s tragic shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley was at Grandview Medical Center Tuesday and spoke with Detective Jorge DelRio’s wife and family. She wants the Dayton community to step up and support each other through another trying episode after the detective was shot while serving a drug-related search warrant Monday evening.

“This is what I know about Dayton Police and Dayton police officers’ families: they’re stronger than most families, frankly,” Whaley said.

She says the larger police family is also rallying around the DelRios.

“I know the officers that know him, in addition to doing anything they can for the family, are sharing stories that they have. He was an honorable, good, amazing, heroic man. And he is,” Whaley said.

Talking Tuesday afternoon, city officials struggled to cope with another blow to the community’s psyche.

City Manager Shelley Dickstein says law enforcement has been forced to shoulder an enormous emotional burden this year, from the tornadoes, hate rally, mass shooting, and now a brother in blue shot in the line of duty.

“We are experiencing yet another tragedy in a year of unprecedented tragedy,” said City Manager Shelley Dickstein. “While I am confident in their commitment and professionalism to get the job done, I remain concerned at the toll this year has taken.”

Now, the mayor is calling for support from within, saying Dayton and the Miami Valley has healed before and can again.

“I continue to be amazed and filled with gratitude from the citizens of Dayton,” she said.

Mayor Whaley says the city as a whole has stressed that being strong means getting help and resources during difficult times. She credits Chief Biehl’s leadership with helping the city be open and honest about the trauma of the past year, stressing the importance of coping in a positive way.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.