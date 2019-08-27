Mayor speaks on success of Gem City Shine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Organizers and business leaders say Gem City Shine was a big success, breathing life back into the Oregon District three weeks after the mass shooting.

Now, their focus shifts to help businesses thrive in the area.

“I think you saw what Dayton does best, they take care of themselves and really shared their love for the city, which was beautiful to see,” said Mayor Nan Whaley.

Although she was heavily involved in the execution of the night’s events, the Mayor says she still found time to enjoy the concert as a member of the community.

“When Stevie Wonder was playing, I went to the second floor of the Dublin Pub and just kind of took it all in. It was a beautiful sight.”

When asked if she believes the area needs any changes in policy moving forward, she said she thinks the area is doing well as it stands.

“The great thing about the Oregon District is it’s always evolving, it never stops evolving. I think that’s what makes it so unique and so local and so special. So, the Oregon District of five years ago isn’t the Oregon District of today, that’s really fun to see, too,” she said.

