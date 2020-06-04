Mayor: ‘Racism is a moral affront to the diverse community of Springfield’

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland released a statement Thursday after additional charges were announced against the Minneapolis officers involved in the death of George Floyd.

“I stand with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on the action he took yesterday into the investigation of George Floyd’s death. All Minnesota police officers involved have been charged, and an existing charge has been upgraded.

Attorney General Ellison’s decision was a move toward carrying out the justice and fairness that’s been denied to African Americans for far too long. Racism is a moral affront to the diverse community of Springfield, and the citizens who work so closely with one another to build an even brighter future for coming generations. Indeed, racism is a moral affront to our global community. We will not stop our fight against it.

My thoughts, love and prayers go out to the family of George Floyd, and to all those who feel the pain of the circumstances that preceded his death.”

Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland