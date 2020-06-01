Mayor praises peaceful protest in Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Piqua Mayor Kris Lee is praising his citizens for the peaceful demonstration they put on Sunday afternoon.

Between 60 and 100 protesters walked from McCulloch Square to the City building.

“People will remember that they didn’t riot. They didn’t loot. They didn’t break windows. They wanted their voice to be heard and we were here to join in with them and support them,” Lee said.

Piqua residents were among other groups in the Miami Valley to protest on Sunday in response to the death of George Floyd.