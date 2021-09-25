Mayor Nan Whaley speaks at Dayton Fair Housing Symposium

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Human Relations Council hosted the 2021 Dayton Fair Housing Symposium on Saturday, September 24.

The HRC said this event brought experts from across the region to discuss eviction, black homeownership initiatives, redlining, and discrimination trends.

Speakers included Mayor Nan Whaley, Miami Valley Fair Housing Center CEO Jim McCarthy, and Jeniece Jones, executive director of Housing Opportunities Made Equal.

“We are excited to host the Dayton Fair Housing Symposium at the Dayton Metro Library. The COVID-19 health pandemic exposed serious historical inequities and gaps in the housing market and made us realize that community members needed information related to housing discrimination. This event will bring together housing specialists to address the most pressing housing concerns across the Miami Valley,” said HRC Executive Director Erica Fields.

This free event was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St., the HRC said.