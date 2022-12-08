Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. made comments regarding the 2023 budget after a tense Dayton City Commission meeting Wednesday night.

In the city commission meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7, commissioners Darryl Fairchild and Shenise Turner-Sloss abstained from voting on the 2023 budget, meaning it could not be passed.

“A no vote means your trash will not be picked up, there will be no pay for employees,” Mims said at the meeting. “A no vote means no air service will be conducted out of Dayton Airport. A no vote means no fire or no police. A no vote means no health insurance or employees and their family members.”

According to Mims, if the budget does not pass, the city will come to a halt and a 30-day delay will go into effect.

Mims said, “It’s a dark day in the City of Dayton.”

Mims also said that he is unaware of any concerns the commissioners may have with the budget despite Turner-Sloss’s comments during Wednesday’s meeting.

“The concerns that I have raised cannot be discussed in public as it relates to the budget and you all know that,” said Turner-Sloss. “And I’ve laid out my concerns, I’ve asked for a policy-based budget, engagement with the public and have participated in this process.”

The city commission will continue to work through the budget in the coming days, said Mims.