DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. is in Washington D.C. attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors this week.

He said the conference is a chance to discuss issues with mayors in cities facing similar issues.

Mayor Mims plans to speak with President Biden about his continuing efforts to help Dayton prepare for more shovel-ready projects.

He also wants to speak about increased support for growth at Dayton International Airport, as well as for training programs, to fill the jobs that will come with the airport expansion.

“Going into my second year here, yes definitely in the sense that there are more and more challenges that we deal with,” Mayor Mims said. “Knowing we have a long list of successes and also that were continuing to find solutions to challenges.”

Mims will be in Washington D.C. for the whole week and plans to talk with President Biden on Friday.