DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr. announced that he has joined Mayors Against Illegal Guns.

According to the City of Dayton, Mayor Mims announced that he has joined Mayors Against Illegal Guns, a national nonpartisan coalition of over 1,000 former and current mayors that are committed to ending gun violence in communities.

“Illegal guns continue to harm and threaten the safety of communities like Dayton,” said Mayor Mims. “As a Vietnam Veteran and legal gun owner, I am committed to advocating for responsible gun ownership by supporting common-sense gun safety legislation. This is the best tool at our disposal to reduce gun violence and save innocent lives.”

The City said the members of Mayors Against Illegal Guns implement and advocate for life-saving gun safety reforms in local programs and municipal ordinances in local, state and federal legislation.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Mayor Mims, a true ally in the gun violence prevention movement, to Mayors Against Illegal Guns,” said Susie Lane, a volunteer with Moms Demand Action in Dayton.

According to the City of Dayton, by early February, more people are killed with guns in the United States than are killed with guns in any other high-income county in an entire year. The City said the gun death rate in the United States is 13 times that of its peer countries.

Lane continued, “It’s clear the Dayton community is bearing the weight of the gun violence crisis every day, and it will not end until we take meaningful steps to advance gun safety measures. We are excited to continue working with Mayor Mims to protect the Dayton community from gun violence.”

“Behind every staggering gun violence statistic are the stories of individuals, families and communities who live with the lifelong trauma from gun violence,” said Keenon M. James, director of the Everytown Survivor Network.