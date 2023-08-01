DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Following a fire at the historic Wright factory building in March, Dayton Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr. and Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10) will be touring the site and discussing rehabilitation efforts.

On March 26, the Wright factory building broke out in flames, causing significant damage to the structure which was named a National Park site for Dayton in 2018.

City leaders were saddened by the fire but planned to redevelop the historical site. Nearly a month after the incident, Dayton City Commissioners approved hiring a developer to create a vision for the redevelopment.

At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 Mims and Turner will be walking through the site. They will reportedly hold a press conference after the tour.