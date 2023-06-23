DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. will be visiting various neighborhoods across the city of Dayton.

On Thursday, June 29, Mayor Mims is scheduled to begin visiting neighborhoods starting in the Five Oaks neighborhood for his “Conversation Tours.” The first neighborhood meeting will start at 6 p.m., and take place at 329 Five Oaks Ave. in Dayton.

“I am looking forward to meeting with Dayton residents and having conversations about our neighborhoods and sharing information on how we are moving Dayton forward,” Mims said.

Additional dates for Mims’s tours are scheduled for Thursdays during the upcoming months:

July 13

July 27

Aug. 10

Aug. 29

Sept. 14

Sept. 28

The rest of the locations have not yet been announced by the Dayton mayor. You can click here to check for the local sites as they become available. The venues will also be released on the city’s Nextdoor platform.