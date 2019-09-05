Mayor calls teens’ shooting death ‘murder’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is calling the double shooting of two teens last week a murder.

17-year-olds Devin Henderson and Javier Harrison were shot and killed in a garage by a homeowner on Conners Street.

Chief: Third person ran from scene as homeowner shot 2 teens

The homeowner called 911 and reported the shooting. He was briefly taken into custody for questioning but has not yet been charged for the incident.

Mayor Whaley is siding with the families, arguing that a crime was committed.

“I think it’s bunk. It’s not surprising that the state legislature is completely thoughtless about how difficult it is to prosecute gun crimes, and then for them to be in the back pocket of the gun lobby and gun makers…this is another example, and it’s really disappointing,” she said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

