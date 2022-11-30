Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A firefighter was brought to the hospital after a house fire turned dangerous Wednesday morning.

Just after 4:40 a.m. on Nov. 30, Dayton Fire Department crews responded to a house on fire by the intersection of Edison Street and Shoop Avenue, Captain Brad French with DFD said.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a two-story home under heavy fire with reports that residents may be trapped inside. Crews quickly entered the blaze and searched for possible victims, laying hose lines for an attack as they went.

While crews were inside the building, a stairway collapsed, injuring one of the firefighters and prompting a ‘Mayday’ emergency call. French said crews quickly removed the injured firefighter from the building. All crews then evacuated the structure and began taking down the fire from a defensive, external position.

The injured firefighter was brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said. Crews later determined the resident was not home at the time of the fire.