GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A former New England Patriot and three-time Super Bowl Champion is coming to Ohio to run a two-day football camp in the community.

The Matt Light All-Conference Football Camp will be held on Monday, June 20 and Tuesday, June 21 at the Miami Valley Hospital North Stadium at Harmon Field. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and wrap up at 2 p.m. on both days.

According to the release, this is a record-breaking event with 330 kids in attendance – the most in the history of the camp.

New England Patriots tackle Matt Light (72) celebrates the Patriots 24-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2005. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

“Not only is the number of young people impacted expanding, but so is our ability to mentor future leaders through our Leadership Academy, which is built into all of our youth programs we offer,” says Matt Light. “While the purpose of this camp is to help kids develop the fundamental skill of being a great football player through instruction, the objective is much greater. We offer the campers a variety of hands-on learning activities that support their social and emotional learning; build strong, good character; and equip them with the tools and skills needed to start their leadership journey and stay with them every step of the way.”

This year, 250 young players entering grades second through sixth will attend the camp to enhance their skills and knowledge of the game. Eighty additional seventh and eighth-grade students are registered under the new Light’s Leaders mentorship program for an opportunity to lead the younger generation under the guidance of experienced coaches.

This program was added to accommodate more players after online registration reached full capacity in just under 24 hours, the release said. The Light Foundation funded these additional students by applying for a grant through the Bill Belichick Foundation. This provided a $10,000 stipend for the program, allowing the foundation to reach 80 more students.

“The four desired outcomes of our Leadership Academy are for the youth we serve to become more informed, more inspired, to build additional skills, and to believe in themselves,” said Program Director April Brubaker. “We put our mission into overdrive this year by adding more campers and the Light’s Leaders mentoring opportunity — and we can’t wait to see the impact it makes on these young lives!”

This event is free to students in the community, the release said, marking the continuation of a long-time tradition.

“When Larry Masters started this tradition nearly three decades ago, he wanted to ensure it was free for the community, and the only way to do that was to get local businesses to financially support the annual Camp,” notes Light. “We’ve been blessed to have that same level of support all these years later. We remind the attendees and their families every year who our local supporters are and encourage them to patronize those businesses and thank them for underwriting this much-needed program.”

Schools represented at the camp will include the following:

Anna

Ansonia

Arcanum

Bradford

Brennan

Brookville

Columbus

Covington

Dayton Christia

Decolores Montessori

Eaton

Edgewood Fort Recovery

Franklin Monroe

Greenville

Marion Local

Miami East

Minster

Mississinawa Valley

Monticello

National Trail

Newton

Northeastern

Preble Shawnee Sidney

St. Christopher

Tippecanoe

Randolph Eastern

Tri-County North

Tri-Village

Troy

Troy Christian

Twin Valley South

Union City

Versailles

West Carrollton.

For more information on the Matt Light Foundation, click here.