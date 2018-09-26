Massive fire destroys Skyline Chili in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) -- A Fairfield restaurant went up in flames early Wednesday morning.
It happened at the Skyline Chili on Hicks Boulevard near S.R. 4 just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
WLWT reports a police officer spotted smoke and flames coming from the restaurant and called for help.
When firefighters arrived, they found flames shooting through the roof of the restaurant.
Fire officials say the two-alarm fire was likely burning for some time before crews arrived.
The roof of the restaurant caved in, forcing firefighters to remain outside and pour water on the fire to knock down the flames.
The restaurant was destroyed by the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Authorities shut down Hicks Boulevard while crews worked to secure the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
