Massive cleanup planned for Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Living City Project will host a massive cleanup event Saturday at 8:30 am.

Countless people have started clearing debris, while also making sure tornado victims have what they need to get by.

"People are going up and down the street giving out water or whatever you need. You're like, ‘Wow this is great.' You don't feel so alone," says Deborah Vaughn.

In April, the Living City Project conducted a city-wide clean up in Dayton and more than 15 hundred people collected 125 tons of garbage.

Now, when the organization takes to the streets once again, the tone will be much different.

"This is much more than trash. This is much more thank picking up a baseball park or trash around a vacant home. We've got trees and limbs, debris everywhere," said Joel Burton with Declare Worship.

More than 600 people have already registered for clean-ups in Trotwood, Dayton, Beavercreek and West Milton. The group anticipates roughly 2,000 people will take time this weekend to clear properties and streets.

"We are going to try to keep everyone safe. But they need to wear long-sleeve shirts. They need to wear jeans. They need to wear boots. Definitely if you have gloves bring them out. This is not going to be easy work," said Matthew Sliver, Director of Dayton Inspires.

None of the mess will go away without time and effort, and the victims couldn't be more thankful.

To sign up, click here.

