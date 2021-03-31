Mass vaccination site opens at Dayton Convention Center Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A mass vaccination site opens Wednesday, March 31 at the Dayton Convention Center.

The center has been working as a vaccine clinic for weeks, however, it now has access to the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Additionally, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are also available.

The Dayton Convention Center is one of 11 mass vaccination sites opening across the state during the week. The mass vaccination sites are in addition to the 1,300 sites in Ohio that already distribute the vaccine.

Appointments for the week are full, but registration for the following week’s clinic open Friday, April 2 at 8:30 a.m.

For more information, visit www.phdmc.org.