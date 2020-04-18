Mass furlough in Brookville impacts more than 500 workers

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – 543 people in Brookville have been laid off as the Ohio Department of Jab and Family Services released a mass furlough notice for Green Tokai Co., Ltd.
The company says it is experiencing a “significant lack of work” because of the coronavirus pandemic and has to close operations.
The furlough began on March 23.
The notice indicates the company intends to reopen operations in early May, if possible, but it depends on circumstances associated with COVID-19.
