DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A planned large first responder presence is scheduled to be visible in Dayton on Friday.

A combined group of first responders and healthcare professionals will enact a mass casualty drill on Friday, Aug. 18 at the UD Arena parking lot. Area commuters and residents can expect to hear and see the training exercise between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“As a fully student run, volunteer EMS organization, we have the unique honor and opportunity to serve our peers at UD,” said Sarah Nie ‘24, UD EMS chief, and Emma Mitchell ‘24, UD EMS training officer.

“This exercise culminates a week of intensive training before the fall semester begins. It is our hope it will help prepare our EMTs in the event of a multi-victim emergency, while focusing on triage, resource management and non-invasive treatment methods.”

Emergency vehicles and volunteers with makeup injuries will be on site to help preparedness efforts. Members of the University of Dayton’s EMS will be working alongside other groups to increase their skills and identify areas of improvement.

People should keep in mind to NOT panic on Friday if they see a large presence of first responders at or around UD Arena parking lot.