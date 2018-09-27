Mass casualty exercise will include gunshots, explosion

Copyright by WDTN - All rights reserved Miami Valley Hospital (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A mass casualty exercise at Miami Valley Hospital and other Premier Health locations will include simulated gunshots and an explosion.

Several Premier Health facilities including Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville, Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood, and Jamestown Emergency Center in Jamestown will hold a full-scale mass casualty exercise on Thursday beginning at 2 p.m.

The full-scale exercise is designed to test and evaluate the ability of hospitals and trauma programs to respond to a large influx of patients from a traumatic event. The exercise will also test the operations of law enforcement and EMS, including the use of the Rescue Task Force (RTF), in responding to a terrorist attack.

Agencies participating in the mass casualty exercise include local EMS and law enforcement, as well as the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association, the Southwest Ohio Regional Trauma System, and the Dayton Metropolitan Medical Response System.

As part of the exercise, gunshots, an explosion and other loud noises may be heard near Miami Valley Hospital in downtown Dayton sometime between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The exercise is expected to conclude around 5 p.m.

Exercise participants posing as victims will be taken to each of the participating Premier Health facilities.

Officials say real patient care will take precedence over the exercise.