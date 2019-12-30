Masque, popular Dayton club, to close in January

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A popular club in Dayton announced in a Facebook post that it is closing in January.

Masque announced it will be closing due to “not being able to negotiate a reasonable lease or purchase of the building.” The club says Level 2’s last day will be Jan. 18 and Level 1’s last day will be Jan. 25.

The Facebook post goes on to say that it is “actively looking for a new location” and would be open to moving it to a new city, although they hope it will remain in Dayton.

