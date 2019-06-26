Masonic foundations donate over $100,000 to tornado relief

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Masonic Home Foundation and The Dayton Masonic Center Foundation are teaming up to help in the relief efforts following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

“Ohio Freemasons and The Ohio Masonic Home Foundation want to challenge others to come along side us to help all of those impacted by the Memorial Day tornadoes,” Steve Petitjean, executive director of The Ohio Masonic Home Foundation, said. “Help us get those affected back into their homes, both old and new. Together we can accomplish great things and continue to improve our communities.”

The two organizations formed The Ohio Masonic Home Foundation Tornado Relief Fund of The Dayton Foundation, which will be funded by a $100,000 grant from The Ohio Masonic Home Foundation and $10,000 from The Dayton Masonic Center.

The fund will help aid the efforts on non-profit organization directing helping people who are age 55 or older.

The Greater Dayton Tornado Relief Fund was created by The Dayton Foundation as a way to assist in the relief and rebuilding following the tornadoes.

“The Dayton Foundation is pleased to assist The Ohio Masonic Home Foundation and The Dayton Masonic Center Foundation in creating The Ohio Masonic Home Foundation Tornado Relief Fund,” Michael M. Parks, president of The Dayton Foundation, said. “There still is so much work to be done to help individuals impacted by the tornadoes. This fund will provide critical resources for nonprofits that are assisting our region’s older adults with recovery and rebuilding efforts in the months and years ahead.”

Those who are interested in supporting The Ohio Masonic Home Foundation Tornado Relief Fund of The Dayton Foundation, individuals may make a secure, online credit card donation at this link, or mail a check to The Dayton Foundation, 40 N. Main Street, Suite 500, Dayton, OH 45423. “The Ohio Masonic Home Foundation Tornado Relief Fund” should be designated on the check or in the credit card form’s fund name field.

For questions, contact The Dayton Foundation at 937-222-0410.

